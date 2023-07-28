Better Money Decisions LLC Buys 149 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 59,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 123.8% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,304,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,612. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

