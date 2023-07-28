Better Money Decisions LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Better Money Decisions LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,193 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 249,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 120,565 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,115,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 510,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after buying an additional 265,165 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:PSEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. 60,521 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $701.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

