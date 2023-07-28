Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,306,000. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $251.62. 466,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,777. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.55. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

