Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases 943 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.65 and its 200-day moving average is $381.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

