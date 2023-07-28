Better Money Decisions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Better Money Decisions LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 956,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,021. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

