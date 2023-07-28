Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

ELV stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $470.89. The stock had a trading volume of 900,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,646. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.54.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

