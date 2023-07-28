Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 0.8% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.13. 412,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.70) to GBX 4,720 ($60.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.85) to GBX 3,850 ($49.37) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,000 ($51.29) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

