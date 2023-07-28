Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.53. 4,141,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,232. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

