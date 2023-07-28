Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,693 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.08.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

