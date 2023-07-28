BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $140.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BILL from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.33.

NYSE BILL traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $120.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

