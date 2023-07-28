BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of BKYI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,626. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 91.86% and a negative net margin of 121.02%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

