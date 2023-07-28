BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,952. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.79 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

