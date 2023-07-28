BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,952. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.79 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

