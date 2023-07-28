BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW) Short Interest Update

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 65,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 Company Profile

at bionano genomics®, we are committed to unlocking understanding of genome biology to advance the promise of genomics in areas including cancer and human disease, agricultural bioengineering and genome discovery. our team is not afraid to venture into uncharted territory to look for answers. we welcome the curious and provide a place where those who are not satisfied with the status quo can feel at home.

