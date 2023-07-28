Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 60.3% in July

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

BTGGF stock remained flat at $22.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. Bitcoin Group has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Get Bitcoin Group alerts:

About Bitcoin Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.