BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.71 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $451.92 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002072 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002990 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

