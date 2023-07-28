BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 3.5% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,532. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

