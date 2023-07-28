B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 36.4% in July

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

BMRRY stock remained flat at $28.41 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.2979 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 610 ($7.82) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.24) to GBX 620 ($7.95) in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

