Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

BA traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,350,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,235. Boeing has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $240.13. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,344,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $256,052,000 after purchasing an additional 386,036 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

