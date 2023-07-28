Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.86.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.67. 7,054,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.84. Boeing has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $240.13. The firm has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.