BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

BOKF stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.46. 323,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,260. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Brad A. Vincent acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $465,513.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,920 shares of company stock worth $388,160 in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after buying an additional 52,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after acquiring an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 674,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.