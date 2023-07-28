BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.86.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.15. 82,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,308. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brad A. Vincent purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian acquired 1,920 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,734.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Vincent acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $465,513.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,920 shares of company stock worth $388,160. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

