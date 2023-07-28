Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $127.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 678,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $121.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

