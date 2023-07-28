Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.72. 2,858,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

