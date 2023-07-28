Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,935. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.