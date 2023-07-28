Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $59.00 at Oppenheimer

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. 2,325,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,157. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

