Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 372,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,223. The stock has a market cap of $852.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 542.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 251.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

