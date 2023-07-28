Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bravo Multinational Stock Performance

Shares of BRVO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.39. 5,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,292. Bravo Multinational has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

