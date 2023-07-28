Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bravo Multinational Stock Performance
Shares of BRVO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.39. 5,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,292. Bravo Multinational has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
About Bravo Multinational
