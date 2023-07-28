Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BFH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. 172,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 568,911 shares of company stock worth $15,310,418. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.