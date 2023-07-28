Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BFH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. 172,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.
Insider Transactions at Bread Financial
In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 568,911 shares of company stock worth $15,310,418. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
