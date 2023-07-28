Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

