Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker's stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
