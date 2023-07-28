Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 1,139,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $955.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $98.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,263.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $126,560. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.