Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,629. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

