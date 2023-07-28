Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $19.85. Business First Bancshares shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 81,582 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Smith acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,660.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Kenneth W. Smith acquired 3,650 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Robertson bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,361 shares of company stock worth $317,225. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $552.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.