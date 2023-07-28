C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

