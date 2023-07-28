Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) & BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Financial Analysis

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bank and BM Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $2.05 billion 2.17 $463.24 million $2.19 11.16 BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.43 -$780,000.00 ($0.84) -3.60

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 1 2 4 1 2.63 BM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadence Bank and BM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cadence Bank presently has a consensus target price of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. BM Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 153.86%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Cadence Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 16.99% 12.79% 1.09% BM Technologies -13.32% -13.69% -9.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats BM Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, and Oklahoma, the United States. Cadence Bank was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

