Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Cadence Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cadence Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 392,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,987. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

