Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,661 shares of company stock worth $27,665,265 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.32. The company had a trading volume of 495,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,371. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

