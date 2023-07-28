Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.43.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.74. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

