Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$171.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.38. 1,203,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

