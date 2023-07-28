Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to C$180.00 at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.38. 1,203,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,369. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.