Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDUAF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

