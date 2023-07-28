Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 22.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

Shares of DHR traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.51. 1,079,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,383. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.84. The company has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

