Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,303. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

