Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,697 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.3% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,406,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,082,000 after purchasing an additional 330,295 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 173.2% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

TSLA traded up $9.36 on Friday, hitting $265.07. 48,011,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,793,781. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

