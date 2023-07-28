Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,253,600,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 104,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.