Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 875,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,944. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

