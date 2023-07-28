Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $281.84. 421,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

