Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 111 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.78. 757,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

