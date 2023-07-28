Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 131 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

Linde stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.43. 579,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,243. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $391.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

