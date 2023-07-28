Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 451 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.21. 302,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

