Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.79. 827,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.86. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
